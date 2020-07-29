UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Extends Duty-Free Regime For COVID-Related Medical Supplies Until Year-End

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Lebanon Extends Duty-Free Regime for COVID-Related Medical Supplies Until Year-End

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Lebanese government has waived customs duties for all medical supplies needed for the diagnostics and treatment of the coronavirus infection until the end of December, President Michel Aoun's press service said on Tuesday.

The statement came following the weekly cabinet meeting, attended by Aoun, which was focused on the discussion of the recent Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon's southern territories and the economic crisis associated with COVID-19.

"[The cabinet] has agreed on extending Resolution 6278 of April 16 on exemption from customs duties of the medical supplies and drugs intended for the treatment and diagnosis of COVID-19 until December 31, 2020," the press release read.

Among other decisions made at the cabinet meeting was to close the state borders for a five-day period beginning next Thursday in a bid to curb the import of new cases.

The cabinet has also decided to re-extend the deadline of the coronavirus-compelled public mobilization from August 3 until August 30, according to the press release.

Lebanon declared public mobilization on March 16 in response to an acute surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The number of newly detected cases over the past day has totaled 175, up from 168 the day before, as the total case count is approaching 4,000.

The Lebanese authorities believe the rapid spread of the infection was caused by the public's disregard of common safety practices and social distancing as well as the influx of imported cases after the country opened borders earlier in July.

Related Topics

Resolution Import Drugs Lebanon March April July August December 2020 All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.