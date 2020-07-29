Lebanon Extends Duty-Free Regime for COVID-Related Medical Supplies Until Year-End

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Lebanese government has waived customs duties for all medical supplies needed for the diagnostics and treatment of the coronavirus infection until the end of December, President Michel Aoun's press service said on Tuesday.

The statement came following the weekly cabinet meeting, attended by Aoun, which was focused on the discussion of the recent Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon's southern territories and the economic crisis associated with COVID-19.

"[The cabinet] has agreed on extending Resolution 6278 of April 16 on exemption from customs duties of the medical supplies and drugs intended for the treatment and diagnosis of COVID-19 until December 31, 2020," the press release read.

Among other decisions made at the cabinet meeting was to close the state borders for a five-day period beginning next Thursday in a bid to curb the import of new cases.

The cabinet has also decided to re-extend the deadline of the coronavirus-compelled public mobilization from August 3 until August 30, according to the press release.

Lebanon declared public mobilization on March 16 in response to an acute surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The number of newly detected cases over the past day has totaled 175, up from 168 the day before, as the total case count is approaching 4,000.

The Lebanese authorities believe the rapid spread of the infection was caused by the public's disregard of common safety practices and social distancing as well as the influx of imported cases after the country opened borders earlier in July.