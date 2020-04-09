UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Extends Nationwide State Of Emergency Until April 26 - Higher Defense Council

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:19 PM

Lebanon Extends Nationwide State of Emergency Until April 26 - Higher Defense Council

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Lebanon has extended a nationwide state of emergency until April 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mahmoud al-Asmar, chief of the country's Higher Defense Council, said on Thursday.

"The state of emergency [will be extended] until 12 a.m.

local time [21:00 GMT] on April 26," al-Asmar said after a council meeting headed by President Michel Aoun.

Due to the epidemiological situation in the country, borders, the seaport and places of mass gatherings have been closed since March 15. A curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.

As of Thursday, Lebanon has registered 576 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths and 62 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

