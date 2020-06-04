Lebanon Extends State of Emergency Until July 5 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council, chaired by President Michel Aoun, has decided to extend the state of epidemiological emergency caused by COVID-19 until July 5, the presidential press office said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council, chaired by President Michel Aoun, has decided to extend the state of epidemiological emergency caused by COVID-19 until July 5, the presidential press office said on Thursday.

The state of emergency in Lebanon has been in place since March 16 and repeatedly prolonged. The current one expires on Sunday.

"The Supreme Defense Council, led by the president, has forwarded a decision to extend the state of emergency from June 8 until July 5 inclusively for the government's consideration. It was also decided to maintain commercial activities according to a phased plan of action under the current circumstances," the office said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The council has called on the country's army and internal security forces to tighten control and precautionary measures amid the pandemic.

In late April, the country's authorities began to gradually ease the lockdown measures. As of now, public and commercial organizations, as well as restaurants, cafes and hotels, are allowed to resume their activities, except for schools and universities. Lebanon's land and sea borders remain closed. The country's Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport should reportedly resume operations on June 21.

Since June 1, a curfew lasting from midnight to 5 a.m. local time (from 21:00 to 02:00 GMT) has been in place.

To date, Lebanon's Health Ministry has confirmed 1,256 COVID-19 cases, with 27 related fatalities and 724 recoveries.