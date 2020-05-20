Lebanon Extends State of Emergency Until June 7 - Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council has decided to extend until June 7 the state of epidemiological emergency caused by COVID-19, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the council, chaired by President Michel Aoun, held a meeting in the presidential residence of the Baabda palace.

"The Supreme Defense Council decided to recommend that the government extend the civic mobilization from May 25 to June 7," the office said in a statement.

On the same day, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab promised to impose a complete curfew across the entire country unless the citizens begin to follow the current guidelines.

"If the disregard of the safety measures carries on, we will once again impose a total lockdown and introduce unprecedented measures to keep the situation under control .

.. as lives of people are more important than the economy," Diab said, according to the government.

He also demanded that the security services strengthen their control and hold violators responsible for jeopardizing their own lives, as well as the lives of others.

The state of emergency in the country was declared on March 16, however, since April 27, the Lebanese authorities have been lifting the COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, however, the country introduced a four-day lockdown.

Lebanon has confirmed a total of 954 cases, with a death toll of 26.