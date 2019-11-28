UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Faced No External Pressure Either Before, During Protests - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Lebanon Faced No External Pressure Either Before, During Protests - Senior Official

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Lebanon faced external pressure neither before the eruption of massive anti-government protests, nor during them, acting Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last month, the leader of the Shia Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said that the protests in Lebanon were backed by some foreign countries, which want the middle East nation to face a new civil war.

"There was no pressure both before and after the eruption of the unrest. There are only remarks, which we hear, that the international community is deliberately exerting pressure on the Lebanese foreign policy and the whole situation in the country, but that is not true," Hasbani said.

The official stressed that the international community had only a right to demand transparency in spending financial aid by Beirut.

"There are no hints that any country asks more than were have agreed on. These demands are linked only to reforms," Hasbani added.

The protests in Lebanon began on October 17 after the government said it would introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.

The rallies have grown violent and are now often accompanied by clashes between protesters and police. The situation has escalated to the point that the government was forced to order the military to refrain from using excessive force against protesters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Police Beirut Lebanon Middle East October From Government Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman preside ove ..

56 minutes ago

Japanese businessmen delegation calls on Pervaiz E ..

1 hour ago

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

1 hour ago

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

1 hour ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to UAE a step in jou ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.