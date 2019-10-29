UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Faces Serious Health Challenges Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Lebanon faces serious health challenges amid protests

Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak warned on Tuesday that the health sector is facing serious challenges as doctors cannot reach their workplaces in some regions because of blocked roads in continuing protests

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak warned on Tuesday that the health sector is facing serious challenges as doctors cannot reach their workplaces in some regions because of blocked roads in continuing protests.

"We are facing a very big health and social disaster as doctors cannot reach their workplaces," Jabak said at a press conference, local tv channel Al Jadeed reported.

"We are incapable of transporting imported pharmaceutical drugs from the customs to some of the regions," he added.

A big number of cars that transport medications were destroyed and the ministry needs special vehicles for the delivery of such products, the minister noted.

For the past 12 days, Lebanon has been witnessing demonstrations that demand the government's resignation because of its failed policies, leading to a total paralysis of the country.

Related Topics

Drugs Vehicles Lebanon TV From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N workers celebrate Nawaz Sharif's release on ..

14 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's steps for minorities laudable

1 minute ago

Cash, gold, valuables taken away in 2 incidents in ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather to persist in Lahore

1 minute ago

Belarus May Receive 1-3.5Mln Tonnes of Kazakh Oil, ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan focused on IMF program implementation: Dr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.