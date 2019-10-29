Lebanon faces serious health challenges amid protests

Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak warned on Tuesday that the health sector is facing serious challenges as doctors cannot reach their workplaces in some regions because of blocked roads in continuing protests

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Lebanese Health Minister Jamil Jabak warned on Tuesday that the health sector is facing serious challenges as doctors cannot reach their workplaces in some regions because of blocked roads in continuing protests.

"We are facing a very big health and social disaster as doctors cannot reach their workplaces," Jabak said at a press conference, local tv channel Al Jadeed reported.

"We are incapable of transporting imported pharmaceutical drugs from the customs to some of the regions," he added.

A big number of cars that transport medications were destroyed and the ministry needs special vehicles for the delivery of such products, the minister noted.

For the past 12 days, Lebanon has been witnessing demonstrations that demand the government's resignation because of its failed policies, leading to a total paralysis of the country.