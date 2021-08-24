UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Files Lawsuit Against UK Chemical Company Over Beirut Explosion - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Lebanon Files Lawsuit Against UK Chemical Company Over Beirut Explosion - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Lebanese lawyers have filed a lawsuit with London High Court against UK-registered chemical company Savaro, demanding compensation for the consequences of the 2020 Beirut harbor explosion, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit reportedly said that the chemical company had failed to properly store and utilize 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion. The lawyers said, as cited in the report, that the explosives in Savaro's possession were supposed to be delivered to Mozambique in 2013, but the vessel carrying the cargo sank and the ammonium nitrate was taken to the Beirut port.

The amount of the damage requested in the suit was not specified in the report, but the blast is estimated to have cost Lebanon some $4 billion.

Lawyer Richard Slade, who represents the chemical company, said that Savaro has never been involved in deals mentioned in the suit.

Last August, the large explosion wiped out much of the Beirut port and surrounding neighborhoods, killing 280 people and injuring over 6,000. The official investigation has so far failed to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and identify those responsible.

Related Topics

Lawyers Company London Beirut Lebanon Mozambique August 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

15 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

53 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

58 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.