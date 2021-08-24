Lebanon Files Lawsuit Against UK Chemical Company Over Beirut Explosion - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Lebanese lawyers have filed a lawsuit with London High Court against UK-registered chemical company Savaro, demanding compensation for the consequences of the 2020 Beirut harbor explosion, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit reportedly said that the chemical company had failed to properly store and utilize 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion. The lawyers said, as cited in the report, that the explosives in Savaro's possession were supposed to be delivered to Mozambique in 2013, but the vessel carrying the cargo sank and the ammonium nitrate was taken to the Beirut port.

The amount of the damage requested in the suit was not specified in the report, but the blast is estimated to have cost Lebanon some $4 billion.

Lawyer Richard Slade, who represents the chemical company, said that Savaro has never been involved in deals mentioned in the suit.

Last August, the large explosion wiped out much of the Beirut port and surrounding neighborhoods, killing 280 people and injuring over 6,000. The official investigation has so far failed to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and identify those responsible.