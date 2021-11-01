Lebanon FM invites Saudis for talks to ease row: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Lebanon's foreign minister on Monday called for talks with Saudi Arabia to ease a spiralling diplomatic row sparked by remarks made by the Lebanese information minister on the Yemen war.

"Lebanon invites Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue to solve all outstanding problems and not just the latest spat, so that the same crisis is not repeated every time," the minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, told AFP.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia gave Lebanon's ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, recalled its envoy from Beirut and suspended all imports from Lebanon.

The Saudi foreign ministry said the measures were taken after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.