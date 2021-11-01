UrduPoint.com

Lebanon FM Invites Saudis For Talks To Ease Row: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:29 PM

Lebanon FM invites Saudis for talks to ease row: AFP

Lebanon's foreign minister on Monday called for talks with Saudi Arabia to ease a spiralling diplomatic row sparked by remarks made by the Lebanese information minister on the Yemen war

Beirut, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Lebanon's foreign minister on Monday called for talks with Saudi Arabia to ease a spiralling diplomatic row sparked by remarks made by the Lebanese information minister on the Yemen war.

"Lebanon invites Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue to solve all outstanding problems and not just the latest spat, so that the same crisis is not repeated every time," the minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, told AFP.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia gave Lebanon's ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, recalled its envoy from Beirut and suspended all imports from Lebanon.

The Saudi foreign ministry said the measures were taken after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.

Related Topics

Information Minister Yemen Saudi Beirut Same Saudi Arabia Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

16 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

31 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

46 minutes ago
 Independent publishers share strategies of weather ..

Independent publishers share strategies of weathering pandemic disruptions at 11 ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to suppor ..

Dubai Economy, Golden Radiant join hands to support DED Trader licence holders

1 hour ago
 Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversi ..

Africa Oil Week to initiate discussions on diversity, equity, inclusion in energ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.