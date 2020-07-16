UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Forms Special Committee To Restructure Banks, Study Their Performance - Memo

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Lebanon Forms Special Committee to Restructure Banks, Study Their Performance - Memo

The Lebanese Central Bank announced on Thursday that is has created a special committee to restructure the country's banks as part of the economic plan to confront thе recent severe financial crisis, according to the bank's memorandum

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Lebanese Central Bank announced on Thursday that is has created a special committee to restructure the country's banks as part of the economic plan to confront thе recent severe financial crisis, according to the bank's memorandum.

The committee's mission is to offer amendments for the banks' system, restructure them, study their financial performance, as well as to propose necessary measures to preserve the integrity of the bank sector.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, prompting ongoing mass demonstrations to break out across the country since October 2019. Along with sanctions, the country's economy has also been affected by the recently introduced US Caesar law, targeting Lebanon's neighboring Middle East partner the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and its allies.

Related Topics

Syria Bank Lebanon Middle East October 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

MWL, Emirates Fatwa Council to host conference on ..

11 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid, Shamma Al Mazrui participate in yo ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee loses 32 paisas against US dollar

2 minutes ago

Lebanese basketball legend El Khatib lauds Dubai S ..

35 minutes ago

Genoa Bridge Victims Committee Calling for Utmost ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.