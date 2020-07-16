Lebanon Forms Special Committee to Restructure Banks, Study Their Performance - Memo

The Lebanese Central Bank announced on Thursday that is has created a special committee to restructure the country's banks as part of the economic plan to confront thе recent severe financial crisis, according to the bank's memorandum

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The Lebanese Central Bank announced on Thursday that is has created a special committee to restructure the country's banks as part of the economic plan to confront thе recent severe financial crisis, according to the bank's memorandum.

The committee's mission is to offer amendments for the banks' system, restructure them, study their financial performance, as well as to propose necessary measures to preserve the integrity of the bank sector.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, prompting ongoing mass demonstrations to break out across the country since October 2019. Along with sanctions, the country's economy has also been affected by the recently introduced US Caesar law, targeting Lebanon's neighboring Middle East partner the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and its allies.