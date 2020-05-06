Lebanon Gained Control Over COVID-19 by Taking Early Preventative Measures - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Lebanon managed to gain control over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country by introducing early preventive measures and providing public hospitals with all necessary equipment, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Lebanon managed to gain control over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country by introducing early preventive measures and providing public hospitals with all necessary equipment, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told Sputnik.

"According to the world ranking, Lebanon is one of the 12 countries, which succeeded in taking the coronavirus situation under control. [The outbreak] has not reached a full scale because we [the government] took early preventive actions," the minister said, adding that the authorities have monitored all passenger aircraft arriving in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The minister added that among the most effective decisions to combat the spread of COVID-19 was an order to close all schools and universities.

"Along with the general mobilization, the government monitors any other cases of the coronavirus reported via a communication center to the Health Ministry.

We view any case with [infection-like] inflammatory or respiratory symptoms as a coronavirus case," Hassan noted.

Hassan added that all travelers arriving at the country were required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport and, then, they were quarantined. However, he admitted that a second wave of the outbreak could be possible in the country.

"According to international data, everyone is talking about the second wave. During the first stage, we have managed to adapt to the epidemiological situation and prepare our public hospitals [for patients], as they lacked equipment and attention from the government," the ministry said, adding that his ministry was mobilizing all efforts to prevent a new wave at least until September.

As of Monday, Lebanon has registered a total of 741 cases of the disease and a total of 25 patients have died.