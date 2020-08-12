UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Has Enough Flour To Last 4 Months - Economy Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Lebanon has 32,000 tonnes of flour and several times more than that arriving within the coming weeks, giving the beleaguered nation a four-month supply, acting Economy Minister Raoul Nehme said on Wednesday.

"The stock of flour in Lebanon is 32,000 tons, in addition to 110,000 tons that arrived or will arrive within two weeks, and thus the stock is sufficient for four months," Nehme said in a tweet.

He added that the World food Program will deliver 17,000 tonnes to the affected areas in the capital city. Nehme clarified that Lebanon consumes 35,000 tonnes of flour monthly.

In a separate video posted by Nehme from the Beirut port, the acting minister said that 12 out of the 16 container-handling cranes are in working order and will begin receiving cargo shipments as of today.

A day prior, German global shipping giant Hapag Lloyd AG said two of its container ships are expected to deliver cargo to the port later this week, as the container terminal had escaped the total devastation wreaked on storage and docking parts of the port. The port's silos, which stored thousands of tonnes of grain, was virtually destroyed in the blast, prompting fears of bread shortages.

The August 4 explosion in the port's hanger number 12 brought the Lebanese capital to its knees, killing over 200 and causing billions of Dollars in damages. According to authorities, the explosion was the result of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated from a ship in limbo in 2014, detonating in a fire.

