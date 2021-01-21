MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Beirut has nothing against the registration of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the country, the Lebanese ambassador in Moscow, Shawki Bou Nassar, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Certainly, the Lebanese side has no objection to registering the Russian vaccine," Bou Nassar said when asked whether Lebanon would register Sputnik V in the country.

"As far as I know, there are companies in the Lebanese-Russian private sector communicating with the health ministry in Beirut to buy the vaccine and supply it to Lebanon," the ambassador added.