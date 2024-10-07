Lebanon Health Ministry Says Israeli Strike Kills 10 Firefighters
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said on Monday an Israeli strike in south Lebanon overnight killed 10 firefighters.
"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present," municipal official Reda Ashour said.
The health ministry reported the "killing of 10 firefighters" who were "in the building ready to go out on rescue missions", adding efforts to remove the rubble were ongoing.
The latest report brings to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year since the start of cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
