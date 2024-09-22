Lebanon Health Ministry Says Israeli Strikes Kill Three
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Lebanon's health ministry said three people were killed in separate Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Sunday, as Israel said it was striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
In separate statements, the health ministry said one person was killed in "Israel enemy" strikes in three different south Lebanon villages.
Hezbollah on Sunday announced two fighters had been killed, without specifying where they died.
The Iran-backed group said it launched "explosive laden drones" towards two troop positions in northern Israel "in response to the enemy attacks" on south Lebanon.
Early Sunday, it said it fired dozens of rockets at military production facilities and an air base near the north Israel city of Haifa.
The Israel military said a barrage of rockets, cruise missiles and drones were launched overnight towards Israeli soil, mostly from Lebanon to the north.
Hezbollah has traded near daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack triggered the Gaza war.
Tensions have spiked dramatically in recent days, with several dozen killed and thousands wounded in Lebanon when Hezbollah pagers and two-way radios exploded on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hezbollah has blamed Israel, which has not commented.
On Friday, an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs that targeted Hezbollah military commanders killed 45 people, the health ministry said.
