Lebanon health ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike in the country's south killed one person Monday, the latest such raid despite a delicate truce between Israel and Hezbollah, and after a US envoy visited.

The "Israeli enemy" drone strike on the town of Taybeh near the border "led to the death of one citizen", the health ministry said in a statement.

The official National news Agency (NNA) said the strike hit "in front of a motorcycle repair shop" in the town, in south Lebanon's Marjayoun area.

The Israeli military told AFP it was "looking into" reports of the strike.

Israel has continued to launch strikes on Lebanon since a November 27 ceasefire that largely halted more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of total war.

Lebanon said an Israeli strike on Sunday killed two people in south Lebanon's Zibqin, as the Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah operatives in the area.