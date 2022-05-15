UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Election Amid Economic Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Lebanon Holds Parliamentary Election Amid Economic Crisis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Lebanon opened polling stations for the country's general elections on Sunday amid a severe economic crisis.

Polling stations opened at 4:00 a.m. GMT.

There are 718 candidates for 128 seats in parliament, with seats divided along ethnic and religious lines among 11 groups.

Prior to the election date, Lebanese expatriates began casting their votes on May 6 all around the world.

In January, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he would not run in the parliamentary election. Former Lebanese Prime Minister and leader of the country's largest Sunni Muslim party, Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal, Saad Hariri also announced that his party would not participate in the election.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced last December that the electoral commission was preparing to hold parliamentary election on May 15 inside the country and May 6 and 8 outside the country. Previously, election had been planned for March 27.

Lebanon has suffered a deep economic crisis since 2019, which led to the collapse of the national banking system, the Lebanese pound plummeting 15 times, business crumbling and a major rise in prices. The crisis left much of the population below the poverty line. The hardships led to mass anti-government protests and the resignation of two cabinets during this period.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Business Interior Minister Parliament Lebanon January March May December Sunday 2019 Muslim All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

3 minutes ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

9 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

9 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

10 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

10 hours ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.