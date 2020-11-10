Lebanon Hopes for Further Steps on Syrian Refugee Return After Russia-Brokered Conference

The upcoming Damascus conference on the repatriation of Syrian refugees will most likely lead to additional Russian-backed initiatives in this regard, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview

The two-day conference hosted by Damascus and co-chaired by Russia will run from November 11-12, being the latest step in the process launched by Moscow in 2018. Despite the invitations, the UN Refugee Agency and a number of�Western countries have abstained from the event. The United States earlier urged the UN to forego the conference.

Commenting on the issue, Abi Ali noted that the UNHCR is playing a crucial role "if we are to discuss the return process." He at the same time noted an "honest intent" of both the Lebanese and the Syrian governments to work on the issue.

"There is also a clear, honest, and sincere will from the Russian government, and I cannot but mention the key and foundational role played by it in the UN as a UN founding country and a great state with the right of veto in the UN [Security Council], and therefore we consider Russia to be a major country that can sponsor a conference of this nature .

.. A step of this nature will open the door for subsequent steps from the Russian side, or from any other side, to work on the issue of returns, and to find a long-term and final solution," the official said.

The European Union has, meanwhile, confirmed that its member states would not attend the event, saying that the conference is "premature," as the "priority at present is real action to create conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of refugees."

Lebanon is home to some 1.5 million Syrian refugees. In coordination with Damascus, the country has been developing a plan for the voluntary repatriation of refugees since April 2019.