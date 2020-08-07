UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Hopes Russia To Join Donor Conference On Sunday - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Lebanon hopes that Russia will join the donor conference on Sunday, which aims to help the country mitigate the impact of an explosion that devastated the port of Beirut, Ambassador Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Lebanon hopes that Russia will join the donor conference on Sunday, which aims to help the country mitigate the impact of an explosion that devastated the port of Beirut, Ambassador Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik.

The conference has been announced by French President Emmanuel Macron who visited Beirut on Thursday, a few days after the blast. A spokesman for the European Commission said earlier in the day that the conference would be held on Sunday in a video format.

"If the conference takes place, it would be good if Russia took part," the Lebanese diplomat said.

More Stories From World

