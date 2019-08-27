Lebanon Hopes Russia to Send Clear Message to Israel After Drone Strikes - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Beirut counts on Russia to step in and firmly mediate and resolve its disagreements with Israel following an Israeli drone strike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Lebenese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On August 25, two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with one of them exploding in the air, inuring three people and causing significant damage to the headquarters. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened Israel with an "adequate" response. Beirut, in turn, has described what happened with the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an attack on its sovereignty.

"Lebanon counts on Russia ... to send clear message to Israel in order to stop sovereignty violations by Israel," Hariri said, as quoted by his press service.

Hariri stressed that attacks on densely populated areas might lead to a dangerous escalation in the region with unpredictable results.

The drone incident was followed by a strike on Palestinian military positions on Lebanese soil near the Syrian border on Monday. Lebanon has blamed them on Israel.

Lebanese High Security Council will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the situation and make the relevant decisions.

Israel has not yet commented on the situation.