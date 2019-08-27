UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Hopes Russia To Send Clear Message To Israel After Drone Strikes - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Lebanon Hopes Russia to Send Clear Message to Israel After Drone Strikes - Prime Minister

Beirut counts on Russia to step in and firmly mediate and resolve its disagreements with Israel following an Israeli drone strike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Lebenese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Beirut counts on Russia to step in and firmly mediate and resolve its disagreements with Israel following an Israeli drone strike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Lebenese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday in a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On August 25, two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with one of them exploding in the air, inuring three people and causing significant damage to the headquarters. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has threatened Israel with an "adequate" response. Beirut, in turn, has described what happened with the Israeli "reconnaissance drones" as "aggression" and an attack on its sovereignty.

"Lebanon counts on Russia ... to send clear message to Israel in order to stop sovereignty violations by Israel," Hariri said, as quoted by his press service.

Hariri stressed that attacks on densely populated areas might lead to a dangerous escalation in the region with unpredictable results.

The drone incident was followed by a strike on Palestinian military positions on Lebanese soil near the Syrian border on Monday. Lebanon has blamed them on Israel.

Lebanese High Security Council will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the situation and make the relevant decisions.

Israel has not yet commented on the situation.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Syria Israel Russia Threatened Beirut Lead Lebanon August Border

Recent Stories

Milk, medicines for infants become short in IOK

20 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Singapore&#039;s Amba ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister to advocate Kashmiris' cause at UN: ..

27 seconds ago

Multan Electric Power Company to start maintenance ..

29 seconds ago

Vice Chairman Of Chinese Central Military Commissi ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Share Space Technologies With Turk ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.