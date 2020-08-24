Lebanon Hopes to See Findings of Beirut Blast Investigation 'Very Soon' - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Lebanese government counts on the official findings of the internationally-aided investigation into the deadly blast in Beirut to become available soon, Lebanon's Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik on Monday.

As emphasized by the ambassador, the investigation is predominantly Lebanese-led, as per the order of President Michel Aoun.

"We are waiting for the official results of the investigation at the moment. We hope they will become available very soon, but this is a very complicated question. The team is supported by many experts from France, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and many countries which provide technical support," Nassar said.

On August 4, the Lebanese capital was rocked by an exceptionally powerful blast which sent shock waves miles away from its epicenter in the port of Beirut. Entire districts adjacent to the port area were destroyed. The toll of casualties from the blast is still being updated as some 30 people yet count missing. More than 170 people were killed by the explosion and more than 40,000 others injured.

The Lebanese government said the blast was caused by improper storage of some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities. This reignited nationwide mass protests that saw the government of Hassan Diab step down in full on August 10.