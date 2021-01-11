Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency Starting on Thursday Due to COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The Lebanese Supreme Security Council on Monday announced that a nation-wide state of emergency will be in force from January 14-25 amid a surge in COVID-19 infection rate, Al Jadeed broadcaster reported.

The council may extend the emergency regime if necessary, according to the broadcaster.

During the state of emergency, the country's international airport in Beirut will continue to operate, but all citizens arriving in Lebanon will have to stay in isolation in specially designated hotels for a week.

Lebanon saw a sharp rise in daily-detected COVID-19 cases from 1,500-2,000 on average in December to over 5,000 in early January after the country lifted almost all lockdown measures during Christmas and New Year holidays.