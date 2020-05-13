Lebanon Imposes Total Curfew for 4 Days Starting May 13 Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Lebanese government has issued an order to impose a 24-hour curfew for four days starting on Wednesday evening due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, President Michel Aoun's office said on Tuesday.

"The Council of Ministers has issued an order on a total curfew for a period of 4 days, starting Wednesday evening, May 13, until Monday morning, May 18," the president's office wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said during the government's meeting that Lebanon has reached a high level of progress in the fight against the coronavirus disease over the past two months.

However, the prime minister noted that several provinces violated the precautionary measures declared by the government.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry registered 11 coronavirus cases, after detecting 14 on Monday and 36 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 870, with 26 coronavirus-related deaths and 234 recoveries.

On April 27, the Lebanese authorities began lifting restrictions caused by the global pandemic, while the state of emergency in the country has been declared on March 16 and now extended until May 24.