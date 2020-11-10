UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Imposes Total Lockdown Until End Of November Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Lebanon Imposes Total Lockdown Until End of November Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Lebanese Supreme Security Council decided on Tuesday to introduce a nationwide lockdown from November 14-30 as part of the measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

"We have decided [to introduce] a complete lockdown from November 14 until 30. If the Lebanese adhere to the measures and we succeed in the fight against the pandemic by lowering the number of infection cases, we will save people," Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab said following the council's meeting.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan has earlier stated that the introduction of a total quarantine is necessary to mitigate pressure on the country's health sector and prepare new places in hospitals for those patients infected with the coronavirus.

As of today, all Lebanese medical facilities are overcrowded and operate at full capacity.

In September, the authorities had introduced a partial lockdown, and a curfew lasting from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. (from 19:00 to 4:00 GMT) has still been in place.

As of November 10, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon has exceeded 95,000, including more than 51,000 recoveries and 732 deaths.

