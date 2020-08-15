Lebanon in Need of Capable Government to Ensure Credible Reform - EU Top Diplomats

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Lebanon needs a capable and accountable government that can deliver much-needed reforms, a communique following EU foreign ministers' conference read.

"Following the recent political developments, Ministers reiterated the need to have a capable, representative and accountable Lebanese government that delivers on a credible reform agenda, including good governance, accountability and transparency," the statement read.

The communique went on to say that the ministers reiterated the need for Lebanese authorities to urgently address the economic and social crisis and rebuild trust through an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"The Lebanese authorities also need to ensure an independent and credible investigation of the blast.

The EU stands ready to provide further help," the statement added.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of robust monitoring of the aid to ensure that it is transferred directly to those in need.

Many Lebanese citizens have called international governments to circumvent delivering aid directly to the Lebanese government, arguing that the aid may be squandered or embezzled.

On August 4, a massive blast at the port of Beirut caused widespread destruction and resulted in the deaths of at least 170 people. The cause of the blast is believed to be the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was being kept in a warehouse.