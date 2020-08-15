UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon In Need Of Capable Government To Ensure Credible Reform - EU Top Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Lebanon in Need of Capable Government to Ensure Credible Reform - EU Top Diplomats

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Lebanon needs a capable and accountable government that can deliver much-needed reforms, a communique following EU foreign ministers' conference read.

"Following the recent political developments, Ministers reiterated the need to have a capable, representative and accountable Lebanese government that delivers on a credible reform agenda, including good governance, accountability and transparency," the statement read.

The communique went on to say that the ministers reiterated the need for Lebanese authorities to urgently address the economic and social crisis and rebuild trust through an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"The Lebanese authorities also need to ensure an independent and credible investigation of the blast.

The EU stands ready to provide further help," the statement added.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of robust monitoring of the aid to ensure that it is transferred directly to those in need.

Many Lebanese citizens have called international governments to circumvent delivering aid directly to the Lebanese government, arguing that the aid may be squandered or embezzled.

On August 4, a massive blast at the port of Beirut caused widespread destruction and resulted in the deaths of at least 170 people. The cause of the blast is believed to be the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was being kept in a warehouse.

Related Topics

Beirut Lebanon May August Government Agreement

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

2 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

48 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

3 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

48 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.