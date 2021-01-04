Lebanon Introduces Nationwide Quarantine Over Surge in COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Lebanese authorities have decided to introduce a state-wide quarantine for 3.5 weeks due to a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases after easing restrictions for the Christmas holidays, the ministerial commission of the fight against the pandemic said on Monday.

"The full-scale quarantine will be introduced from next Thursday (January 7) to February 1. The curfew is imposed from 06:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. [16:00-03:00 GMT]," the statement said.

Lebanon has so far confirmed over 189,000 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 3,000 cases registered over the past 24 hours. Nearly 1,500 patients have died from the disease.