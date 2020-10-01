UrduPoint.com
Lebanon, Israel Announce Talks On Disputed Borders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Lebanon, Israel announce talks on disputed borders

Lebanon and Israel said Thursday they will hold US-brokered negotiations on their disputed land and maritime borders, the first talks in decades between two countries technically still at war

Lebanon and Israel said Thursday they will hold US-brokered negotiations on their disputed land and maritime borders, the first talks in decades between two countries technically still at war.

The United States will act as a facilitator during the talks to be held in the southern Lebanon border town of Naqoura, Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told a news conference in Beirut, without giving a date.

In Israel, Energy Minister Youval Steinitz said in a statement the "direct negotiations" would be held after the Jewish feast of Sukkot that ends October 10.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed what he a called a historic agreement between the two countries to discuss their disputed borders, a "result of nearly three years of intense diplomatic engagement."Berri said a framework agreement had been reached to start the negotiations, and read out a September 22 copy of it.

More Stories From World

