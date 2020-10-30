UrduPoint.com
Lebanon-Israel Maritime Border Talks To Continue Next Month - UN-US Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Lebanon-Israel Maritime Border Talks to Continue Next Month - UN-US Statement

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A fresh round of the indirect US-mediated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border will take place in November, a joint statement by the United States and the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has discussed the process of negotiations with US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea and UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.

"The United States and UNSCOL remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution.  The parties committed to continue negotiations next month," the statement said. 

The first three rounds of negotiations between the two countries have shown positive dynamics, according to the statement.

On Thursday, the Lebanese and Israeli delegations held the third session of US-mediated indirect talks at the headquarters of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon's southern town of Naqoura.

The first meeting of the negotiating teams took place on October 14 with the participation of high-ranking US officials David Schenker and John Desrocher, and the second ” on October 28.

 The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones over an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

