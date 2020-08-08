UrduPoint.com
Lebanon, Israel Not Interested In Major Military Conflict - Russian Ambassador In Beirut

Lebanon and Israel are not interested in a major war, but the tensions between the two remain high amid Israeli strikes on targets inside Syria and retaliatory attacks by the Hezbollah movement, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin told Sputnik in an interview

"As for a major military conflict, the parties involved are not interested in it. There are speculations alleging that either Israel or Hezbollah will decide to escalate the situation to create distractions from their internal problems. Nonetheless, taking into account that both sides would suffer from mass damage, a large-scale confrontation would destabilize the situation for all sides, and the difficulties for all would only increase," the diplomat said.

The ambassador added that the tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border remain high, and sides should not allow further escalations.

The Israeli military has recently boosted its presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria after Hezbollah issued an official warning due to the killing of its member by an Israeli airstrike in the south of Syria's Damascus in late July.

