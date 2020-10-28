Lebanon, Israel to Begin 2nd Round of US-Mediated Maritime Border Talks on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Lebanese and Israeli negotiators are set to start the second round of US-mediated talks on the maritime border dispute on Wednesday.

The two-day talks will be held at the base of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in the southern town of Naqoura.

The two countries faced off in first negotiations to resolve the longstanding dispute over a stretch of maritime territory, where large oil and gas reserves have been found under the seabed, on October 14.

The rare official diplomatic contacts between Lebanon and Israel come as the Donald Trump administration actively pushes for normalization between the Jewish state and Arab nations.