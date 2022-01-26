Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Next Week - Reports

Lebanon and Israel will resume talks that aim to resolve a dispute on maritime border demarcation next week, Israeli media reported Wednesday, citing the country's ministry of energy

Negotiations will start once US mediator Amos Hostein arrives in Israel to meet with Energy Minister Karine Elharra, radio Galei Tzahal said.

The Israeli ministry's announcement follows a statement by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who said Beirut was ready to resume indirect negotiations with Israel on the maritime borders.

In October 2020, the talks hit a bump as the sides could not agree on the principles of demarcation. Six months later, the talks resumed with the goal to decide on 860 square kilometers, or 332 square miles, of contested territory. However, Lebanon argued at that time that it wanted to expand the disputed territory to include part of Karish gas field. Israel refused to discuss those new terms.