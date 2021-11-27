UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Launches 2nd Offshore Licensing Round For All Remaining Blocks

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:52 PM

Lebanon launches 2nd offshore licensing round for all remaining blocks

Lebanon launched on Friday its second offshore oil and gas licensing round for all eight remaining blocks, the Lebanese Petroleum Administration said on its website

BEIRUT, Nov. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Lebanon launched on Friday its second offshore oil and gas licensing round for all eight remaining blocks, the Lebanese Petroleum Administration said on its website.

The deadline for the submission of bids is June 15, 2022.

Lebanon initially approved its second round in April 2019 that only covered two blocs but later postponed the bidding after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, France's Total, Italy's Eni and Russia's Novatek completed exploratory drilling in Lebanon's offshore Bloc 4 but did not find a commercially viable amount of hydrocarbons. Meanwhile, drilling in Bloc 9 was postponed.

Block 4 and Block 9 are what the first licensing round tried to explore.

Lebanon is in dire need of proceeds from the oil and gas sector as the country has been suffering from an unprecedented financial crisis.

Related Topics

Russia France Oil Italy Lebanon April June Gas 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its histo ..

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

37 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks 35,000 Health Workers to Care for El ..

Germany Lacks 35,000 Health Workers to Care for Elderly, Sick

25 seconds ago
 China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite

China launches Zhongxing-1D satellite

28 seconds ago
 26 criminals including 20 POs arrested

26 criminals including 20 POs arrested

29 seconds ago
 Ex-president of PTI US chapter calls on prime mini ..

Ex-president of PTI US chapter calls on prime minister

32 seconds ago
 COVID-19 situation in Germany "more serious than e ..

COVID-19 situation in Germany "more serious than ever": health minister

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.