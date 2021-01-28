UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Launches National Vaccination Registration Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:56 PM

Lebanon Launches National Vaccination Registration Platform

The Lebanese National Vaccination Registration platform was launched in Beirut on Thursday during a press-conference co-held by the country's caretaker Minister of Public Health Hamad Hasan and caretaker Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Lebanese National Vaccination Registration platform was launched in Beirut on Thursday during a press-conference co-held by the country's caretaker Minister of Public Health Hamad Hasan and caretaker Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad.

"Our goal is to relay correct information to citizens, and we hope that they will respond to this initiative so as to achieve social immunity through the protection of the society in fighting the coronavirus pandemic," the caretaker health minister announced.

The country's vaccination plan, which was launched on Wednesday, seeks to inoculate 80% of the country's population in 2021, with the country's health care ministry announcing that the vaccine will be offered free of charge at both public and private health-care facilities on a voluntary basis.

"Within two weeks, the number of beds will reach 300 in public hospitals, and this is a major achievement.

Members of parliament have enacted and modernized laws, while the law that was achieved is advanced, thereby allowing Lebanon's legislature to keep pace with the latest innovations in protecting society," the caretaker health minister added.

Beleaguered by a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in December of last year, the country's hospitals began running low on beds, prompting authorities to announce the county's third and strictest lockdown yet.

The caretaker health minister stressed the importance of mass vaccination as a prerequisite towards fully reopening the country.

Initially announced for a period of eleven days starting January 14, the lockdown was extended by an additional two weeks, sparking widespread outrage and a series of violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement personnel in the northern city of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Parliament Immunity Tripoli Beirut Lebanon January December Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

13 minutes ago

More playgrounds to be constructed for youth in KP ..

2 minutes ago

ICCI and NUML to promote industry-academia linkage ..

7 minutes ago

Top seeded advance as National Master Cup Table Te ..

7 minutes ago

EU Welcomes New START Treaty Extension, Calls Deal ..

7 minutes ago

I want to contribute for the team, says Diana Baig ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.