Lebanon May Ask Russia for Loan If Decides to Consider Credits - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Lebanon may ask Russia for a loan if it decides to consider taking out credits to tackle consequences of a blast that tore through the port of Beirut, Ambassador Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik.

"The Lebanese government has not decided yet if it will turn to any other states for help directly. However, all options are on the table and if needed, relevant Lebanese organizations will contact their Russian counterparts and discuss this," the diplomat said, when asked if Lebanon might ask Russia for a loan.