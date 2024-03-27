Open Menu

Lebanon Media Says 2 Dead In Fresh Israeli Strikes On East

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Fresh Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon on Tuesday killed two people, Lebanese official media said, after the deepest raid since cross-border hostilities erupted between Israel and Hezbollah last October.

The Israeli army said it had struck Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory" near the town of Zboud, some 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Israeli frontier.

Lebanon's state-run National news Agency (NNA) said "an Israeli strike targeted the Wadi Faara region", a similar location to the one reported by Israel.

Israeli forces have exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah following the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas after the Gaza-based militants' October 7 attack on Israel.

Hezbollah says it is acting in support of its ally Hamas, while Israel has also targeted Hezbollah and Hamas officials in Lebanon, including with strikes deep into Lebanon.

An AFP correspondent said after the raid around Wadi Faara the army and Hezbollah had blocked access to the area.

