Lebanon Media Says Israeli Strikes Hit Hezbollah-linked Finance Group
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Lebanese state media reported Israeli strikes Sunday on branches of a Hezbollah-linked financial association, after the Israeli military warned it would attack Al-Qard Al-Hassan's branches.
The strikes mark an expansion of the Israeli campaign against Iran-backed group Hezbollah after a year of cross-border exchanges that escalated in late September into a full-blown war.
Lebanon's official National news Agency (NNA) reported several strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs targeting Al-Qard Al-Hassan, which Israel says is financing Hezbollah's operations against Israel.
NNA also reported strikes targeting the association in Hermel and Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley region in Lebanon's east.
The strike on Baalbek hit a commercial market housing a building formerly used by Al-Qard Al-Hassan, NNA said, with an AFP correspondent saying that residents quickly evacuated the area after the Israeli army issued a warning.
The strikes came after the Israeli army said it would attack the association's branches in Beirut, the Bekaa and southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings for more than a dozen buildings in the capital Beirut alone.
An AFP correspondent in Lebanon's coastal city of Sidon said the Israeli announcement triggered panic among displaced people sheltering near a branch of Al-Qard Al-Hassan.
Many rushed out of the school-turned-shelter, heading on foot towards the seafront or other areas of the city, the correspondent said.
The US-sanctioned Al-Qard Al-Hassan is a financial association that the US Treasury says has been used by Hezbollah as a cover to mask financial activities and to gain access to the international financial system.
A senior Israeli intelligence official described the firm as an integral component to Hezbollah's financial network that helps fund its operations.
tgg-ho/ami
