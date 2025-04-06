Open Menu

Lebanon Ministry Says Two Dead In Israeli Strike On South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Lebanon ministry says two dead in Israeli strike on south

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said two people were killed Sunday in an Israeli strike on the country's south, as Israel said it hit Hezbollah operatives amid a fragile truce.

The toll in the "strike launched by the Israeli enemy on the town of Zibqin rose to two dead", the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the toll was final after earlier reporting one dead.

The Israeli military said it carried out an air strike targeting two Hezbollah operatives in the Zibqin area, adding in a statement that they were "attempting to rebuild Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites".

A fragile ceasefire in late November largely halted more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, but Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon.

The latest raid came after visiting US deputy special envoy for the middle East Morgan Ortagus discussed the situation in south Lebanon with senior officials on Saturday.

On Friday, Israel killed a commander of Palestinian group Hamas in a pre-dawn raid in the south Lebanese port city of Sidon that also killed his adult son and daughter.

A day earlier, Israel's military said it carried out an air strike targeting a Hezbollah member in south Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Israel struck south Beirut, killing a Hezbollah Palestinian liaison officer, in only the second raid on the capital since the November 27 ceasefire.

Lebanon's health ministry reported four dead in that strike, including a woman.

Under the truce, Hezbollah was to redeploy its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Israel was to withdraw its forces across the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border, but has missed two deadlines to do so and continues to hold five positions in south Lebanon that it deems "strategic".

Recent Stories

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

15 minutes ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

2 hours ago
 Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

2 hours ago
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

2 hours ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

6 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World