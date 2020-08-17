UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Needs 2-Week Lockdown Amid Blast-Induced COVID-19 Resurgence - Heath Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:47 PM

Lebanon Needs 2-Week Lockdown Amid Blast-Induced COVID-19 Resurgence - Heath Minister

Lebanon needs a two-week lockdown after the devastating Beirut blast has pushed coronavirus cases up, the acting health minister said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Lebanon needs a two-week lockdown after the devastating Beirut blast has pushed coronavirus cases up, the acting health minister said on Monday.

On Sunday, Lebanon registered a record 439 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,881. Medical facilities are currently overflowing with those wounded in the blast, and the Lebanese authorities fear a coronavirus crisis.

"The figures on the spread of coronavirus have lately been staggering. The increase in coronavirus cases was justified after restrictions were lifted in early July, but the blast has greatly affected the data that has begun to surface today. We will declare a state of high alert, and we need a bold decision, at the level of someone who can take responsibility, to close the country for two weeks," Hamad Hasan told Voice of Lebanon radio.

According to the official, the lockdown can be introduced in three stages. First, the airport will be closed, followed by the capital itself and the rest of the country. As of now, he went on, the situation at the airport remains under control, with one infected person per 1,000 travelers.

The massive August 4 blast, caused by improper storage of explosives in the Beirut port, brought widespread destruction and left 178 people killed and thousands more injured. The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week later, after public anger brought thousands of protesters to the streets of Beirut.

Related Topics

Injured Alert Beirut Lebanon July August Sunday Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All new Tecno spark 6 with G70 processor is soon g ..

1 minute ago

Shoaib Malik asks fans to guess where he is going

3 minutes ago

UAE Says Peace Deal With Israel Not Aimed Against ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed over railways' ML-1 project ..

3 minutes ago

Two Policemen Injured in Anti-Racism Protests in U ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce fun new event for wo ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.