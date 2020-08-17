Lebanon Needs 2-Week Lockdown Amid Blast-Induced COVID-19 Resurgence - Heath Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Lebanon needs a two-week lockdown after the devastating Beirut blast has pushed coronavirus cases up, the acting health minister said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Lebanon needs a two-week lockdown after the devastating Beirut blast has pushed coronavirus cases up, the acting health minister said on Monday.

On Sunday, Lebanon registered a record 439 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,881. Medical facilities are currently overflowing with those wounded in the blast, and the Lebanese authorities fear a coronavirus crisis.

"The figures on the spread of coronavirus have lately been staggering. The increase in coronavirus cases was justified after restrictions were lifted in early July, but the blast has greatly affected the data that has begun to surface today. We will declare a state of high alert, and we need a bold decision, at the level of someone who can take responsibility, to close the country for two weeks," Hamad Hasan told Voice of Lebanon radio.

According to the official, the lockdown can be introduced in three stages. First, the airport will be closed, followed by the capital itself and the rest of the country. As of now, he went on, the situation at the airport remains under control, with one infected person per 1,000 travelers.

The massive August 4 blast, caused by improper storage of explosives in the Beirut port, brought widespread destruction and left 178 people killed and thousands more injured. The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week later, after public anger brought thousands of protesters to the streets of Beirut.