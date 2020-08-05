UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Needs No Foreign Aid With Probe Into Beirut Blast - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:24 PM

Lebanon Needs No Foreign Aid With Probe Into Beirut Blast - Interior Minister

Lebanon does not require foreign aid in the investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanon does not require foreign aid in the investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the blast that rocked the city on Tuesday may have been caused by faulty storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"Lebanon does not need foreign specialists to take part in the investigation, we have enough investigators," Fahmi said as quoted by the local media.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Beirut Lebanon May Media

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

32 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.