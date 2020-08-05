Lebanon Needs No Foreign Aid With Probe Into Beirut Blast - Interior Minister

Lebanon does not require foreign aid in the investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanon does not require foreign aid in the investigation of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the blast that rocked the city on Tuesday may have been caused by faulty storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"Lebanon does not need foreign specialists to take part in the investigation, we have enough investigators," Fahmi said as quoted by the local media.