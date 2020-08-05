UrduPoint.com
Lebanon, Netherlands In Contact Over Dutch Mission Staffers Hurt In Port Blast -Ambassador

Wed 05th August 2020

Lebanon, Netherlands in Contact Over Dutch Mission Staffers Hurt in Port Blast -Ambassador

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Lebanese Embassy is maintaining continuous contact with the Netherlands, whose mission in Beirut had five staffers injured in the deadly explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital, Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our embassy [in the Netherlands], the Dutch government and the Dutch embassy in Lebanon are in the permanent coordination. We work as one team, especially in regard with five employees of the Dutch embassy who were injured in the explosion. We also express our solidarity and wish them a speedy recovery," the ambassador said.

The Dutch authorities have expressed their readiness to provide medical and humanitarian assistance, as well as support to the Red Cross if needed, the official added.

A fund-raising campaign will be organized in the coming days in solidarity with the Lebanese nation for those who want to make donations to help the victims of the blast, the ambassador told Sputnik.

The official has also thanked the Netherlands for its support and swift response to the tragedy.

The explosion has left over 4,000 people injured, and at least 113 killed. A large number of states have already offered their assistance to Beirut and extended their condolences over the tragedy, which also left around 300,000 people homeless.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was likely to have been caused by the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was stored improperly in a warehouse for six years.

The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning period for the victims of the tragedy starting on Wednesday. A state of emergency is in place for two weeks.

