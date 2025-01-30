Open Menu

Lebanon Official Media Reports Israeli Strike In South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike hit south Lebanon on Wednesday, the second consecutive day to see such a raid despite a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"An enemy drone" carried out a strike targeting a house that "had been destroyed in a previous raid" in south Lebanon's Yohmor al-Shaqeef, the National news Agency said.

The report came a day after Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on the southern town of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa wounded 20 people, while another on the neighbouring town of Zawtar wounded four.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had confirmed Tuesday's strikes, saying they targeted Hezbollah vehicles transferring weapons in south Lebanon.

The November 27 truce in Lebanon came after more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war.

Under the deal, the Lebanese military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period, which ended on Sunday.

Hezbollah was also to pull back its forces north of the Litani River -- about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border -- and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Monday that Lebanon had agreed to an extension of the deal until February 18, after the Israeli military missed Sunday's deadline.

Sunday and Monday saw bloodshed at the border as displaced residents tried to go home.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli fire killed two people Monday, and 24 people who had been trying to return to their villages were killed the day before.

