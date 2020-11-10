Lebanon Opposes Linking Refugee Return to Full Political Settlement in Syria - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The return of Syrian refugees should be separated from political issues and should not be made conditional on the full political settlement in the Arab republic, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview.

According to Abi Ali, awaiting a conflict resolution "would not be wise," taking into account of Lebanon's experience with Palestinian refugees.

"We therefore cannot await the reconstruction, which may have certain conditions, in order to initiate the return.

I cannot give you the exact cost of the [refugee] return, because to us these costs should be paid not by us, but by the sponsoring parties in order to give the displaced Syrians a pull factor to return," he said.

Lebanon, on its part, also needs financial assistance, as many of the displaced Syrians have outstanding fees, with many evading payments for the administrative paperwork necessary for their unhindered return to Syria without legal consequences, according to the official.

The Mediterranean nation is home to some 1.5 million Syrian refugees.