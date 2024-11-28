Lebanon Parliament To Meet On January 9 To Elect President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Lebanon's parliament will meet on January 9 to elect a new president, seeking to end more than two years without a head of state, official media reported Thursday, a day after an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire began.
"Speaker Nabih Berri called a parliament session to elect a president of the republic on January 9," the official National news Agency reported.
Lebanon has been without a president since Michel Aoun's term ended in October 2022, with neither of the two main blocs -- the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents -- having the majority required to elect one, and unable to reach a consensus.
On Wednesday after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: "I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president.
"
Berri, who led ceasefire talks on behalf of ally Hezbollah, also called Wednesday for the country to "quickly elect a president".
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a speech earlier this month that after the war, Hezbollah would "bring an effective contribution to the election of a president".
By convention, the presidency goes to a Maronite Christian, the premiership is reserved for a Sunni Muslim and the post of parliament speaker goes to a Shiite Muslim.
lk-at-lg/dv
