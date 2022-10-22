Lebanon Planning to Repatriate Some 6,000 Syrian Refugees on Wednesday - Refugee Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Lebanon is planning to begin repatriating some 6,000 Syrian refugees on Wednesday, Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Displaced People Issam Sharafeddine said on Friday.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, whose six-year presidential term ends on October 31, has earlier announced Beirut's intention to resume the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

"On Wednesday, three columns of Syrian refugees with a total of 6,000 people will head to Syria," Sharafeddine told the Al Jadeed broadcaster.

The Lebanese authorities have repeatedly accused international organizations of obstructing the process of repatriation of Syrian refugees. Beirut has repeatedly said that the continued presence of over 1.5 million Syrian refugees in the country with a population of 4.5 million people exacerbates social and public tensions and provokes higher levels of poverty and crime, especially in times of financial and economic crisis in the country.