Lebanon Plans to Ask UN to Condemn Violation of Airspace by Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to urgently request that the United Nations condemn the violation of the country's airspace by Israel, the president's press service said on Tuesday.

Israeli military aircraft have been breaching Lebanon's airspace almost daily over the past few weeks. Israeli reconnaissance drones float over southern Lebanon practically round the clock, while warplanes regularly raid the airspace above Beirut and other large cities.

"President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, asked Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister, Charbel Wehbe, to address the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, with an urgent message to condemn recent Israeli attacks and air violations of Lebanese sovereignty and Resolution 1701," the presidential press service said in a release.

Aside from causing security concerns, the increased Israeli air force presence troubled Lebanon's civilian population, according to reports.

Resolution 1701 was adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council following the 2006 war in Lebanon. Among other things, the resolution called on Israel to withdraw all forces from the Lebanese territory.