UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Plans To Finalize Border Demarcation With Cyprus Without Mediators - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Lebanon Plans to Finalize Border Demarcation with Cyprus Without Mediators - President

Lebanon is keen on finalizing the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Cyprus without mediators, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Lebanon is keen on finalizing the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Cyprus without mediators, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday.

"There is no need for a mediator since we are two neighboring friendly countries, thereby the task of overcoming arising misunderstandings will be easy," Aoun said.

The deputy speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Elias Bou Saab, noted that the parties had agreed to speed up the process of border demarcation and had reached mutual understanding on line 23, which earlier was the reason for disagreements between Nicosia and Beirut.

However, Bou Saab added that the process of demarcation between Lebanon and Cyprus could be finalized only after striking a similar deal with Syria.

Lebanon and Cyprus had already concluded a border demarcation agreement in 2007 but then it was not ratified by the Lebanese parliament. Recently Lebanon intensified its border demarcation efforts and signed an agreement with Israel mediated by the United States on Thursday.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Parliament Nicosia Beirut United States Cyprus Lebanon Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Orthodox Church in Geneva Doused With Red Paint - ..

Orthodox Church in Geneva Doused With Red Paint - Russian Mission to UN

2 minutes ago
 Noxious Floods: Forum asks world to cancel Pakista ..

Noxious Floods: Forum asks world to cancel Pakistan's external loans

2 minutes ago
 Over 1,500 Houses Submerged by Floods in Indonesia ..

Over 1,500 Houses Submerged by Floods in Indonesia - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day seminar in Oslo highlights human ..

Kashmir Black Day seminar in Oslo highlights human rights situation in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 DC holds meeting to review losses of heavy rain

DC holds meeting to review losses of heavy rain

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister refutes Azam Swati's allegations ..

Interior Minister refutes Azam Swati's allegations

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.