Lebanon Plans to Finalize Border Demarcation with Cyprus Without Mediators - President

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Lebanon is keen on finalizing the maritime border demarcation between Lebanon and Cyprus without mediators, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday.

"There is no need for a mediator since we are two neighboring friendly countries, thereby the task of overcoming arising misunderstandings will be easy," Aoun said.

The deputy speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Elias Bou Saab, noted that the parties had agreed to speed up the process of border demarcation and had reached mutual understanding on line 23, which earlier was the reason for disagreements between Nicosia and Beirut.

However, Bou Saab added that the process of demarcation between Lebanon and Cyprus could be finalized only after striking a similar deal with Syria.

Lebanon and Cyprus had already concluded a border demarcation agreement in 2007 but then it was not ratified by the Lebanese parliament. Recently Lebanon intensified its border demarcation efforts and signed an agreement with Israel mediated by the United States on Thursday.