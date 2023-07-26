Open Menu

Lebanon Plans To Increase Wheat Sowing To Over 24,000 Acres - Acting Agriculture Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 07:20 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Lebanon plans to increase the area of wheat sowing to 100,000 dunams (24,700 acres) to ensure the country's food security against the background of the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Deal, acting Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The ministry expects to sow on 100,000 dunams," Hassan said, adding that the Lebanese Agriculture Ministry launched wheat cultivation plan a year and a half ago and noting that 15,000 dunams of wheat have been grown during the said period.

He added that such an area for wheat sowing would be sufficient to meet the country's needs for four months.

"Sowing wheat in Lebanon can provide 70% of its consumption (in the country).

This will reduce the burden on Lebanon and create a new way for consumption, especially after fears appeared of a crisis that threatens food security due to the events between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

The minister added that the Syrian government had decided to reduce customs duties on Lebanese goods going through Syria by 50%.

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been consistently critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

