Lebanon Plans to Start Negotiations With IMF in December - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Lebanon plans to start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on receiving financial assistance in mid-December, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik.

The minister mentioned that the authorities are still discussing the issue.

"There is significant progress in these discussions, we hope that negotiations will begin around mid-December leading to a comprehensive agreement," the minister said.