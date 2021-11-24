UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Plans To Start Negotiations With IMF In December - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:41 PM

Lebanon plans to start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on receiving financial assistance in mid-December, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik

The minister mentioned that the authorities are still discussing the issue.

"There is significant progress in these discussions, we hope that negotiations will begin around mid-December leading to a comprehensive agreement," the minister said.

