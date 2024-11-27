Open Menu

Lebanon PM Demands 'immediate' Implementation Of Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Lebanon PM demands 'immediate' implementation of ceasefire

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati demanded in a statement on Tuesday that the international community "act swiftly" to halt Israeli aggression "and implement an immediate ceasefire".

His comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address that his security cabinet would agree "this evening" on a truce deal in its war against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Mikati said the intense wave of Israeli air strikes on Beirut on Tuesday "reaffirms that the Israeli enemy has no regard for any law or consideration".

"The international community is called upon to act swiftly to stop this aggression and implement an immediate ceasefire," he said in his statement, which was issued before a strike hit the central Hamra commercial district.

