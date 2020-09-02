Lebanon PM-designate pledges 'government of experts'

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanon's prime minister designate Mustapha Adib on Wednesday pledged to form a 'government of experts' to spearhead reforms demanded by France and the rest of the international community.

"We hope that we will quickly succeed in forming a government made up of a coherent team that is focused on dealing with the many dossiers before us," Adib said in a televised statement.

"We will proceed from the principle that the government should be a government of experts."