Lebanon PM Says Army To Reinforce South After Ceasefire
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the army would reinforce the country's south while urging Israel to withdraw and respect a ceasefire that came into force on Wednesday.
The deal that halted 13 months of conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement is largely based on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which ended their last war in 2006.
It stated that Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in the south, where Hezbollah exerts control, and also calls for Israeli troops to withdraw from Lebanese territory.
Mikati said his cabinet had decided to "strengthen the deployment of the army and security forces in the South Litani region", in their first meeting following the ceasefire.
"I demand that the Israeli enemy abide by the ceasefire deal and withdraw" from Lebanese territory, he said.
"I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president.
